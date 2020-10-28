Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after buying an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

