Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

