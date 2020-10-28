Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

