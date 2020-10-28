Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.