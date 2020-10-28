Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 474,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,399 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 43,993 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

