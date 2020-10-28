Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 206,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 83,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 124,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 105,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,174 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,957. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.