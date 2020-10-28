Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.34 and a 200-day moving average of $245.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

