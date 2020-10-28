Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

Shares of MAR opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

