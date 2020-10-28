Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAPO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc purchased 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and sold 34,076 shares worth $1,006,106. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

