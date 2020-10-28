Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

