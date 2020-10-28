Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

