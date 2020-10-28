Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.