Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of MRNA opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,592 shares of company stock worth $47,459,604. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

