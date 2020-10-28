Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 32.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American States Water by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American States Water by 9.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

