Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Mylan by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $12,491,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Mylan by 324.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

