Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $160,000 in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allegion by 235.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 298.2% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Allegion by 4,351.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $14,995,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.