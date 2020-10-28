Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $137,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.