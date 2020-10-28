Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

ENV opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -363.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,143 shares of company stock worth $5,327,772. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

