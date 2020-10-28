Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $190.06 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

