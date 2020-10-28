Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,750 Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chiasma in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 97.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chiasma alerts:

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of CHMA opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.