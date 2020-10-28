Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 457,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

