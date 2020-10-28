Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,375 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE PSX opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

