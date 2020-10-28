Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.46. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

