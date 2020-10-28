Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after purchasing an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,372,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 223,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.