Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will release its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

