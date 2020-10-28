City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,860 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.48% of City Office REIT worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $132,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIO. ValuEngine downgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.14 million, a PE ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

