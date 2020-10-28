City Holding to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for City in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

CHCO stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $969.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of City by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of City by 13.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of City by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

