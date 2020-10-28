Citizens & Northern Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZNC. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $273.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,886 shares of company stock worth $99,493. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter worth $2,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $105,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

