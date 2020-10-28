Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO)

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03.
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
