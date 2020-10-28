Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

CNK stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 6,974.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

