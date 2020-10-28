CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) vs. Flushing Financial (OTCMKTS:FFIC) Financial Analysis

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.08% 7.31% 0.58% CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

74.5% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIB Marine Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flushing Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flushing Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flushing Financial and CIB Marine Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $288.43 million 1.20 $41.28 million $1.65 7.43 CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.54 N/A N/A N/A

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 20 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides trust services, including cash management; repurchase agreements; and mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated eleven banking branches and five mortgage lending offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Central Illinois Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. in August 1999. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

