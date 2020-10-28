Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.