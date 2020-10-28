Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.30). Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.