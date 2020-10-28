Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to $5.00 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

