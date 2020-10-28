Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,310.15 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,282.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,110.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

