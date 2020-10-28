Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Chindata Group stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chindata Group stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

