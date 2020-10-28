China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

