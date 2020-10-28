China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Short Interest Update

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get China Gas alerts:

Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. China Gas has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.