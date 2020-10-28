Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 38.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

