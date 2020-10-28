Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 100.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $1,675,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,221 shares of company stock valued at $26,226,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

