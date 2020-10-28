Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $89.83 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 35542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.73.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 9,969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7,703.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

