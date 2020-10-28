ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

