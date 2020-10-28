Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cerus has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $148,752.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.