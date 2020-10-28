Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Centene updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. Centene has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

