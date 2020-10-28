Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.91.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.66. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

