Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.00. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$4.77 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

