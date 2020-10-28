Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.91.

CVE stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

