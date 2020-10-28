Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.91.

CVE opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.66. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

