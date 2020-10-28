Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$6.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.91.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

