Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Downgraded by CSFB to Neutral

CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

TSE CVE opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

